- The driving system has been almost completely remaked. I manually adjusted the handling for each vehicle (including the boss), and the Engine boost and in-place steering should be much improved.
- Most vehicles now require engine power upgrades to reach their max speeds.
- The current vehicle speed is now displayed in the bottom left corner.
- Additionally, it's quite interesting that accelerating while turning can now result in flipping the vehicle. Isn't that fun?
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 29 September 2023
0.3.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
