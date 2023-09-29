 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 29 September 2023

0.3.15

Build 12316241

  • The driving system has been almost completely remaked. I manually adjusted the handling for each vehicle (including the boss), and the Engine boost and in-place steering should be much improved.
  • Most vehicles now require engine power upgrades to reach their max speeds.
  • The current vehicle speed is now displayed in the bottom left corner.
  • Additionally, it's quite interesting that accelerating while turning can now result in flipping the vehicle. Isn't that fun?

