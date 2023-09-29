Sixth Anniversary Celebration Version Update Announcement



Classic Mode

New Class - Spirit Caller

Little Red has shown her uniqueness from a young age: Able to communicate with the spirit. In order to avoid the church, her grandma came with her to settle in a remote hut, but evasion did not prevent the church messengers from visiting them. After the first hundred oaths, Little Red learned to mediate and chase the spirits for her souls and drive them out all the unspeedier for her. Now, Grandma can finally take a peaceful nap.

A new class in classic mode - Spirit Caller. Now available in the Black Forest with 76 new cards and 8 new achievements. Go build your deck and defeat the enemies with Little Red Riding Hood!

Time-limited Linkage Mode - Little Pig Monster

"Little Monster's Summer" × "Full Moon". The Little Pig Monster in linkage mode is available for a limited time: September 29th - December 29th, 2023.

The new mode includes 83 new cards and 18 new monsters comes with customized gameplay and original storyline. Let’s experience the world of the Little Pig Monster together. BUG Fixes

① Little Red's Diary -> BUG that can not be unlocked in hard difficulty;

② Classic Mode -> BUG that the previous battle status was not cleared when re-challenging after losing the battle. Such as prayer cards turn number, monster form, etc;

③ Classic Mode -> BUG that caused insufficient Mana when re-challenging to play a spell card after losing the battle;

④ Classic Mode -> BUG that caused Nun's card "Prayer of Doom" floated abnormally and didn't disappear after being played;

⑤ Classic Mode -> BUG where the description of the Nun's card "Glorious Prayer" was nor displayed correctly;

⑥ Classic Mode -> BUG where the keyword descriptions of some cards in Amnesia Tavern interface were too long, block the delete and cancel buttons. Such as Code of Ice's card;

⑦ Classic Mode -> BUG where the click sound effect was missing while buying cards in Grimalkin Shop;

⑧ Classic Mode -> BUG that caused the interface display abnormal frames when new adventures were created. Experience Optimization

① Replaced the new opening animation. Be sure you watch it!

② Optimized the display of in-game announcements. Now appears in a more luxurious package.

Wishing Night

New Class - Witch

Ancient and mysterious magic is always charming. In order to drive out the devil from her father's body, the Witch sets out on her way home on the night of the full moon and got lost in a strange cave. The ancient proverb told her: The shadow of the moonlight will destroy all illusions and show you the way forward...

New class - Witch, includes 110 new cards, 17 exclusive blessings, and a rich mix of genres. Let's find the way home with the Witch.

New Monsters and Events

21 new monsters, 5 caves events, and more content have been added to the entire map of Wishing Night to enrich the playing experience of all players. New Queen Cards and Blessing

Army Assault Rare Action Card Exiled All allies gain: All Ally +1 ATK this turn when attacking.

Rose Sword Dance Advanced Action Card Queen attacks a random enemy 2 times The cost is -1 for each attack the queen has made this turn.

Defense Amulet Rare Equipment Card All allies gain 2 Parry for every 15 Parry gained.

Chop Master Normal Blessing Action +1 after every 3 Chop is used.

Defense Formation Rare Blessing The leftmost ally gains 4 Parry at the start of the turn, decreasing to the right. New Mechanic Cards and Blessing

Driving Pass Normal Action Card All allies gain damage equal to the amount of embedded minions.

Sensor Pointing Rare Action Card Select 1 ally. Add 1 ATK to a random minion card in hand after it deals damage during this turn.

Auto Device Normal Equipment Card Recharge 3: All minions card in your hand +2 attack.

Sensor Circle Rare Equipment Card Recharge 4: Embed 1 small gear to itself

Spare Turret Advanced Equipment Card Deals damage equal to the embedded minion's attack on all enemies after being embedded.

Magic Wrench Rare Blessing All allies gain HP equal to the amount of embedded minions at the start of the turn.

Title: Update Announcement - Memory in Mirror

New Camp

Two new camps: Witcher and Wolf. They have joined the Mirror World with 59 new chess to help your new lineup.