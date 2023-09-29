Version 0.3. Special Effects and Tutorial rework

Upgraded effects for Falling Stars, Cannonball explosion, elites’ boulder, Poison explosion, Stun Tower, Lightning, Laser
Added tutorial for 1st day of game from camera control to explore to start wave
Removed all day 1 codex popups and made the rest instantly closeable.
Add a random Tip line at bottom of Main Menu screen
Fort attack now requires Day >=24 or (Day >=16 if victories > 0)
Info buttons mouseover tooltips added
Bugfix - Gargantuan, Doom Bat facing wrong way
Spell tooltip adjusted back fully into screen
Changed files in this update