Tennis Elbow 4 update for 29 September 2023

Version 0.90 - Build 118 ; SubBuild 2023.9.29

Build 12316024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another regular updates with 3 main focus :

  • gameplay fixes & improvements
  • better handling of the controller in the menus
  • better handling of crashes, so the user can exit the game correctly

The last 2 points are to prepare the port to consoles.

I hope you'll enjoy all this ! :-)

And as I'm currently working on improving the menu usage with a controller, if you have any suggestions, please don't hesitate to let me know.

New Features :

  • Controls : new screen right before playing to easily select the controller for each player
  • Menus : in case of a crash during the World Tour process, a menu is shown to tell you to load your previously saved game (instead of being stuck on the waiting screen)
  • Menus : in case of a non-stop crash of the menu system, a menu is shown to let you exit the game and possibly restart without Mod or with resetting all your settings
  • Menus : added a tip next to the Back button to show what controller button is linked to it
  • Settings :can reset all the settings on game launch with the command line "-resetsettings" (without the quotes) ; this includes your current Training Club players, but not your saved World Tour games

Changes :

  • Physics : the players (both CPU & Human) now take a bit more margin over the net when they have a low Topspin skill, to avoid doing too many net faults
  • AI : the Incredible CPU was still too cautious, leading to too many slices ; now he should do noticeably fewer, especially when his Topspin and/or his Precision are low
  • AI : in doubles, now the CPU positions itself correctly after a cross-hit from the baseline

Bug Fixes :

  • AI : the CPU could stop running too early when running toward or away from the net, making him miss easy balls ; this fix should greatly improve in some cases the serve & volley of the CPU, and its net rush
  • AI : in doubles, the CPU on the baseline wasn't playing the crossed balls ending on his partner's side most of the time
  • AI : in doubles, the CPU could try to catch a ball that was actually for his partner
  • Modding : wrongly configured Mods could make the game unable to initialize correctly

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

