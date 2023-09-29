Version 0.90 - Build 118 ; SubBuild 2023.9.29

Here's another regular updates with 3 main focus :

gameplay fixes & improvements

better handling of the controller in the menus

better handling of crashes, so the user can exit the game correctly

The last 2 points are to prepare the port to consoles.

I hope you'll enjoy all this ! :-)

And as I'm currently working on improving the menu usage with a controller, if you have any suggestions, please don't hesitate to let me know.

New Features :

Controls : new screen right before playing to easily select the controller for each player

Menus : in case of a crash during the World Tour process, a menu is shown to tell you to load your previously saved game (instead of being stuck on the waiting screen)

Menus : in case of a non-stop crash of the menu system, a menu is shown to let you exit the game and possibly restart without Mod or with resetting all your settings

Menus : added a tip next to the Back button to show what controller button is linked to it

Settings :can reset all the settings on game launch with the command line "-resetsettings" (without the quotes) ; this includes your current Training Club players, but not your saved World Tour games

Changes :

Physics : the players (both CPU & Human) now take a bit more margin over the net when they have a low Topspin skill, to avoid doing too many net faults

AI : the Incredible CPU was still too cautious, leading to too many slices ; now he should do noticeably fewer, especially when his Topspin and/or his Precision are low

AI : in doubles, now the CPU positions itself correctly after a cross-hit from the baseline

Bug Fixes :

AI : the CPU could stop running too early when running toward or away from the net, making him miss easy balls ; this fix should greatly improve in some cases the serve & volley of the CPU, and its net rush

AI : in doubles, the CPU on the baseline wasn't playing the crossed balls ending on his partner's side most of the time

AI : in doubles, the CPU could try to catch a ball that was actually for his partner

Modding : wrongly configured Mods could make the game unable to initialize correctly

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===