- Added a “continue” button in tutorials
- Adjusted skill CD for summon skills
- Added a prompt when player choose new game in a campaign
- Fixed a bug where units cannot enter their turn if they get stunned when channeling “Static Electricity”
- Slightly shorten the time for AI to end turns
- Changed starting items
- Other balancing adjustments
Dungeon Dungeon! update for 29 September 2023
Update v0.15
