Dungeon Dungeon! update for 29 September 2023

Update v0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 12316002

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a “continue” button in tutorials
  • Adjusted skill CD for summon skills
  • Added a prompt when player choose new game in a campaign
  • Fixed a bug where units cannot enter their turn if they get stunned when channeling “Static Electricity”
  • Slightly shorten the time for AI to end turns
  • Changed starting items
  • Other balancing adjustments

Changed files in this update

