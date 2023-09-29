Demo out now!

Greetings Dice Slingers,
Surprise! Today we are releasing a Demo of SpellRogue!
If you have been waiting for a chance to try out SpellRogue, the demo is a great way to get a taste of what the full game is like.
The demo features “Lapis” the Azure Seer and is limited to Act 1 & 2, but otherwise you will (almost) experience the full experience - even part of the "new game+" features is available!
Simply head on over to the SpellRogue steam page and click the Download button:
For returning playtesters: We have made major improvements to the UI, completely overhauled sound effects, and improved/balanced a ton of enemy gameplay and water spells. Check out the overview for 0.8.9 below:
SpellRogue 0.8.9 - Demonstration of Water
Visit Discord for the full balance changelog.
General
- Major audio overhaul: A ton of new custom sound effects, wizard/enemy VO and ambience.
- Map flavor: Added Portal tiles to map, and zoom animation when entering Combat/Portal.
- Gamepad support improvements.
- Screenshake power now based on damage. Added option to disable screenshake in options.
Design & content
- Major rework of enemy gameplay and encounter combinations.
- Redesign and rebalanced of 30+ water Spells.
- Redesigned Water loadout B Signature spell, and switched places for B and C.
- Void map now has 7 levels.
- Balance tweaks to a few Void Mutators and Artifacts.
Graphics & UI
- New splash screen and intro sequence.
- UI overhaul: Streamlined visual style and reworked some menus.
- Added custom mouse cursor.
- Reworked Spellbook upgrading, Shards are now drag-and-dropped into Spells/Spell-slots.
- Improved some enemy animations and visual effects (mainly act 1 enemies).
- Potions now always use dropdown with "Use” and +"Throw away".
- Added screenshot button in Summary (share your strategy and runs!).
- Added patch notes tab to pause-menu.
- Added Achievement hints at start of runs.
- Tutorial menu, shown in first playthrough and available in settings.
- Moved "continue/abandon game" functionality to Wizard Select screen.
Bug fixing
- Fixed Root- and Heart of the Forest animation stuttering.
- Fixed Artifacts playing wrong (rarity) VFX.
- Fixed visual issues when opening Summary.
- Fixed a few effects missing or using wrong tooltips.
- Fixed Broken & Mute interactions.
- Fixed Cold Snap + Tempus + Inscribe interaction (infinite loop)
- Fixed Spell Echo & Tempus interaction.
- Fixed Spell Echo & Amalgamate interaction.
- Fixed Fool's Hope Charm & Life-Skein (triggering twice).
And countless other bugs and issues.
We hope you enjoy, and may your dice roll true!
Tim & Thorbjørn.
