Demo out now!

Greetings Dice Slingers,

Surprise! Today we are releasing a Demo of SpellRogue!

If you have been waiting for a chance to try out SpellRogue, the demo is a great way to get a taste of what the full game is like.

The demo features “Lapis” the Azure Seer and is limited to Act 1 & 2, but otherwise you will (almost) experience the full experience - even part of the "new game+" features is available!

Simply head on over to the SpellRogue steam page and click the Download button:



For returning playtesters: We have made major improvements to the UI, completely overhauled sound effects, and improved/balanced a ton of enemy gameplay and water spells. Check out the overview for 0.8.9 below:

SpellRogue 0.8.9 - Demonstration of Water

Visit Discord for the full balance changelog.

General

Major audio overhaul: A ton of new custom sound effects, wizard/enemy VO and ambience.

Map flavor: Added Portal tiles to map, and zoom animation when entering Combat/Portal.

Gamepad support improvements.

Screenshake power now based on damage. Added option to disable screenshake in options.

Design & content

Major rework of enemy gameplay and encounter combinations.

Redesign and rebalanced of 30+ water Spells.

Redesigned Water loadout B Signature spell, and switched places for B and C.

Void map now has 7 levels.

Balance tweaks to a few Void Mutators and Artifacts.

Graphics & UI

New splash screen and intro sequence.

UI overhaul: Streamlined visual style and reworked some menus.

Added custom mouse cursor.

Reworked Spellbook upgrading, Shards are now drag-and-dropped into Spells/Spell-slots.

Improved some enemy animations and visual effects (mainly act 1 enemies).

Potions now always use dropdown with "Use” and +"Throw away".

Added screenshot button in Summary (share your strategy and runs!).

Added patch notes tab to pause-menu.

Added Achievement hints at start of runs.

Tutorial menu, shown in first playthrough and available in settings.

Moved "continue/abandon game" functionality to Wizard Select screen.

Bug fixing

Fixed Root- and Heart of the Forest animation stuttering.

Fixed Artifacts playing wrong (rarity) VFX.

Fixed visual issues when opening Summary.

Fixed a few effects missing or using wrong tooltips.

Fixed Broken & Mute interactions.

Fixed Cold Snap + Tempus + Inscribe interaction (infinite loop)

Fixed Spell Echo & Tempus interaction.

Fixed Spell Echo & Amalgamate interaction.

Fixed Fool's Hope Charm & Life-Skein (triggering twice).

And countless other bugs and issues.

We hope you enjoy, and may your dice roll true!

Tim & Thorbjørn.