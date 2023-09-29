 Skip to content

SpellRogue update for 29 September 2023

Demo out now!

Greetings Dice Slingers,

Surprise! Today we are releasing a Demo of SpellRogue!
If you have been waiting for a chance to try out SpellRogue, the demo is a great way to get a taste of what the full game is like.

The demo features “Lapis” the Azure Seer and is limited to Act 1 & 2, but otherwise you will (almost) experience the full experience - even part of the "new game+" features is available!

Simply head on over to the SpellRogue steam page and click the Download button:

For returning playtesters: We have made major improvements to the UI, completely overhauled sound effects, and improved/balanced a ton of enemy gameplay and water spells. Check out the overview for 0.8.9 below:

SpellRogue 0.8.9 - Demonstration of Water

Visit Discord for the full balance changelog.

General

  • Major audio overhaul: A ton of new custom sound effects, wizard/enemy VO and ambience.
  • Map flavor: Added Portal tiles to map, and zoom animation when entering Combat/Portal.
  • Gamepad support improvements.
  • Screenshake power now based on damage. Added option to disable screenshake in options.

Design & content

  • Major rework of enemy gameplay and encounter combinations.
  • Redesign and rebalanced of 30+ water Spells.
  • Redesigned Water loadout B Signature spell, and switched places for B and C.
  • Void map now has 7 levels.
  • Balance tweaks to a few Void Mutators and Artifacts.

Graphics & UI

  • New splash screen and intro sequence.
  • UI overhaul: Streamlined visual style and reworked some menus.
  • Added custom mouse cursor.
  • Reworked Spellbook upgrading, Shards are now drag-and-dropped into Spells/Spell-slots.
  • Improved some enemy animations and visual effects (mainly act 1 enemies).
  • Potions now always use dropdown with "Use” and +"Throw away".
  • Added screenshot button in Summary (share your strategy and runs!).
  • Added patch notes tab to pause-menu.
  • Added Achievement hints at start of runs.
  • Tutorial menu, shown in first playthrough and available in settings.
  • Moved "continue/abandon game" functionality to Wizard Select screen.

Bug fixing

  • Fixed Root- and Heart of the Forest animation stuttering.
  • Fixed Artifacts playing wrong (rarity) VFX.
  • Fixed visual issues when opening Summary.
  • Fixed a few effects missing or using wrong tooltips.
  • Fixed Broken & Mute interactions.
  • Fixed Cold Snap + Tempus + Inscribe interaction (infinite loop)
  • Fixed Spell Echo & Tempus interaction.
  • Fixed Spell Echo & Amalgamate interaction.
  • Fixed Fool's Hope Charm & Life-Skein (triggering twice).

And countless other bugs and issues.

We hope you enjoy, and may your dice roll true!

Tim & Thorbjørn.

