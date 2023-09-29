1.0 OUT NOW!!!!

DNFC is OUT NOW and with a limited 20% launch discount
Definitely Not Fried Chicken is BUMPING into 1.0
Coming at you with:
❄️ Some unholy…Angel Dust
🔧 A sleek, fresh, new UI
😈The actual, non hyperbolic, Devil
...AND MORE!
We do recommend that players really relish in the new content and start a new game to fully appreciate the new changes and updates! ;)
v1.0.3 Build Notes
New Drugs:
- Crack cocaine.
- Pure cocaine.
- Flaming cocaine.
New Businesses:
- Nightclub business.
- Casino business.
New Vehicle:
- Large delivery truck.
New Special Clients:
- Nuns.
- The Devil.
Story:
- An end-game scenario with the Major (make sure you build up your defenses and money before accepting)! The save can continue to be played after the end-game scenario.
New Character Items:
- Many new weapons, clothing and traps!
Order Hotline Changes:
- Hotline orders are now all timed, you deliver as much as possible (of the ordered drug) within the time limit and are paid immediately for each box delivered.
UI / UX:
- All new UI.
- Employees and Garages can now be sorted by assigning them a color.
- Garages can now be named.
- Schedules can now be named.
- Schedules are global, each schedule is available at every plot for assigning to workers.
Fixes:
- Place-able item getting stuck to the cursor and being able to sell it indefinitely.
- Glass material updated on place-able objects to be opaque once again.
- After selling a broken item, the next item of the same type placed will also be broken.
- Maximum customers now determined exclusively from plot size and business stars rating.
- Chicken shop food showing incorrect price after handing it to the customer.
- Fence not being place-able after unlocking it at the Scrapyard.
- The Billboards monument not showing the correct business type after reloading the game.
- Placing a window removing wall textures in some rooms.
- Some particle effects not playing upon re-loading the game.
- Not being granted a refund on built rooms when changing a business plot type (and the rooms are automatically erased).
- Duplicating doors under certain build inputs.
- Thumbnail image not matching the item for various items.
- Hay and Corn materials appearing one color.
- Double shadows being displayed on landscaping items.
- Windowed mode not working.
- Various ‘Translation Key Not Found’ errors fixed.
- Prevent SFXs from playing during loading.
- Rendering issues with the Garage doors.
- Changing the sensitivity sliders causing sensitivity to slow too much.
- ‘Sugar-coated’ and ‘Delicious’ Steam Achievements unlocking under the other’s conditions.
- ‘Cry Baby’ not unlocking after meeting the necessary conditions.
Notes:
If you’re loading a previous save, your schedules will need re-configuring as schedules are now global. The schedules from your drug factory will remain but your schedules on other plots will be gone.
