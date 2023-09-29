1.0 OUT NOW!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12315892 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy

DNFC is OUT NOW and with a limited 20% launch discount

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is BUMPING into 1.0

Coming at you with:

❄️ Some unholy…Angel Dust

🔧 A sleek, fresh, new UI

😈The actual, non hyperbolic, Devil

...AND MORE!

We do recommend that players really relish in the new content and start a new game to fully appreciate the new changes and updates! ;)

v1.0.3 Build Notes

New Drugs:

Crack cocaine.

Pure cocaine.

Flaming cocaine.

New Businesses:

Nightclub business.

Casino business.

New Vehicle:

Large delivery truck.

New Special Clients:

Nuns.

The Devil.

Story:

An end-game scenario with the Major (make sure you build up your defenses and money before accepting)! The save can continue to be played after the end-game scenario.

New Character Items:

Many new weapons, clothing and traps!

Order Hotline Changes:

Hotline orders are now all timed, you deliver as much as possible (of the ordered drug) within the time limit and are paid immediately for each box delivered.

UI / UX:

All new UI.

Employees and Garages can now be sorted by assigning them a color.

Garages can now be named.

Schedules can now be named.

Schedules are global, each schedule is available at every plot for assigning to workers.

Fixes:

Place-able item getting stuck to the cursor and being able to sell it indefinitely.

Glass material updated on place-able objects to be opaque once again.

After selling a broken item, the next item of the same type placed will also be broken.

Maximum customers now determined exclusively from plot size and business stars rating.

Chicken shop food showing incorrect price after handing it to the customer.

Fence not being place-able after unlocking it at the Scrapyard.

The Billboards monument not showing the correct business type after reloading the game.

Placing a window removing wall textures in some rooms.

Some particle effects not playing upon re-loading the game.

Not being granted a refund on built rooms when changing a business plot type (and the rooms are automatically erased).

Duplicating doors under certain build inputs.

Thumbnail image not matching the item for various items.

Hay and Corn materials appearing one color.

Double shadows being displayed on landscaping items.

Windowed mode not working.

Various ‘Translation Key Not Found’ errors fixed.

Prevent SFXs from playing during loading.

Rendering issues with the Garage doors.

Changing the sensitivity sliders causing sensitivity to slow too much.

‘Sugar-coated’ and ‘Delicious’ Steam Achievements unlocking under the other’s conditions.

‘Cry Baby’ not unlocking after meeting the necessary conditions.

Notes:

If you’re loading a previous save, your schedules will need re-configuring as schedules are now global. The schedules from your drug factory will remain but your schedules on other plots will be gone.