Drums Rock DLC: Featuring The Offspring

Hey Rockers! We've got an exciting announcement for you today. Unleash the power of music with our Legendary Mix Vol. 1! Experience our latest exclusive bundle featuring an epic collection of songs from iconic bands like The Offspring. Dive into Legendary Mix Vol. 1 and upgrade your gameplay now!

Try also for free the Demeo collaboration.

Purchase the Legendary Mix Vol. 1 and take the game to a whole new level.

Immerse yourself in the rhythm with new mind-blowing Legendary songs like You're Gonna Go Far, Kid and The Offspring.

Try out the new Demeo Main Theme song for free with the new Demeo collaboration.

Expand your style with the addition of Demeo shop cosmetics, giving you even more ways to rock out.

Lastly, we've also fixed various minor bugs, increased the available height that can be set for drums, and added albums to the challenge selector for filtering songs.

Get ready to rock like never before with this incredible update! Keep on rocking!