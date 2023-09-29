 Skip to content

Panda & Crow: A Paraglide Adventure Playtest update for 29 September 2023

0.6.91 (Sept 29): Fixes camera in Bavarian levels

Build 12315878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The three Bavaria levels (Neuschwanstein, Brauneck, and Zugspitze) had a broken camera setting that made the game unplayable.

This is now fixed.

Enjoy paragliding the Bavarian Alps!

