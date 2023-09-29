Story Trailer & Free Demo on Oct 5th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

“Dear Folks of Locksley, hear hear ! Comme over ! Have no fear ! Why brood in solitude!? Comme listen to a soothing interlude…”

There's so much to glean from the epic tale of the Gangs of Sherwood, and you're in for a treat. Alan-a-Dale, accompanied by his captivating puppet theater, is unparalleled when it comes to storytelling. So draw near and don't miss out, for you never know when the forces of Nottingham may attempt to bring it to an untimely close.

Don't miss out on the Free Demo on Steam from October 5th to Obtober 16th!