 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gangs of Sherwood update for 29 September 2023

Story Trailer & Free Demo on Oct 5th!

Share · View all patches · Build 12315833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42625932/058fc770263cb43cf88dff51bc4357f0759cbcae.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42625932/ca4100a93ebfbf7f4ee7264f52f8def5e2887fde.png)[/url]

“Dear Folks of Locksley, hear hear ! Comme over ! Have no fear ! Why brood in solitude!? Comme listen to a soothing interlude…”

There's so much to glean from the epic tale of the Gangs of Sherwood, and you're in for a treat. Alan-a-Dale, accompanied by his captivating puppet theater, is unparalleled when it comes to storytelling. So draw near and don't miss out, for you never know when the forces of Nottingham may attempt to bring it to an untimely close.

Don't miss out on the Free Demo on Steam from October 5th to Obtober 16th!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 12315833
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1351001 Depot 1351001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link