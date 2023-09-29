CONTENT UPDATE #01: NEW LEVEL UFERWIND

Dear Queens and Kings,

It is time! We’re excited to share the first content update for Thronefall today: The Uferwind Update. It features a variety of new gameplay content as well as some balancing improvement and bug fixes. Here’s a quick summary of what awaits you:

The New Map:

With Uferwind we added a completely new map to Thronefall. With its rugged shoreline to one side and vast open grasslands to the other it offers a challenge unlike any of the maps before. Right from the start you’ll have quite a bit of gold and many building options on your hand, allowing you to explore a variety of different approaches.

A New Weapon:

The Lightning Staff is a powerful new weapon playable on all maps once unlocked. Its multi-target auto attack makes it especially suited to control large groups of enemies, while the active lightning strike ability can wreak havoc on even the most powerful opponents when timed right.

New Enemies:

On Uferwind you will encounter 2 new airborne and 2 new ground enemy types that will require you to adapt your strategies creatively to successfully fight them off.

Hero Units:

You’ll be able to build a new structure on Uferwind that allows you to recruit one of 4 “hero units”. Heroes are very strong units with special abilities that can turn the tide of the battle.

New Perks & Mutators:

The update will feature 5 new perks and 5 new mutators that can be unlocked and played with on all maps. One of the mutators “Pray to the War Gods” is unlocked right from the beginning and allows you to make levels a bit easier to help you out if you ever get stuck.

Besides the new content this patch also comes with some tweaks to the existing gameplay, based on all the feedback we received from you. You’ll find all changes to the balancing in detail at the end of this post.

_We hope you’ll have lots of fun playing through the new level, weapons and perks. In the last couple of weeks we put all our effort into this update and we’re super happy to finally share it with you folks!

As always, we’d like to thank you for all the love, support, feedback and patience! We’re doing our best to make Thronefall the best game it can be, and so do you! We’re incredibly grateful for that.

**All the best,

Paul & Jonas**_

Special thanks to everyone who beta tested the update. With your help we were able to fix a couple of annoying bugs we overlooked!

Balancing Changes 1.21



Berserks:

**- Berserks deal +100% damage to siege weapons (up from +50%)

Berserk HP increased from 50 to 65

Knights:

- Movement speed of knights increased from 3 to 4

Longbows:

- Your longbowmen now prefer targeting air units and have 50 range when attacking air units (up from 40).

Perks:

- Castle blueprints increases health of towers and walls by +70% (down from +100%)

Royal mint no longer gives you an additional coin at the very beginning of the match

Pumpkin fields effect replaced: Fields have +400% health and every mill gives an income of +1

The gladiator school perk only increases the costs of upgrades but no longer the initial build costs of a training facility

War Horse damage reduced by -10%

Heavy armor health only increases health by +250% (down from +350%), which is still very good, no worries. In return picking this perk no longer slows the player down. This is to make this perk more fun to play with and to counteract some crazy combos builds with magic.

Commander Mode ally damage reduced from +45% to +40%

Warrior Mode ally damage increased from -40% to -30% and maximum player damage increased from +160% to +175%

Glass Cannon damage decreased from +100% to +80%

Fortified houses now also shoot arrows when the houses are still on level one (at a lower attack rate).

Elite warriors give +80% HP for all of your infantry units (down from +100%)

Treasure hunter gives +60 gold before the last wave (up from +50)

Castle Center:

- Builders' Guild upgrades houses before the night instead of after the night so you can effectively gain +1 income from it every day.

Assassin's Training changes from the last patch are reverted. It "only" gives +100% attack damage (down from +250%) and if you manage to use your active ability just as the last cooldown wears off, the cooldown is reduced by 50%. It should feel a bit smoother to use now. The challenge comes less from hitting your timing perfectly and more from making sure you get some good use out of your ability now.

Mills:

- Scarecrow attack frequency reduced from shooting every 2.5 seconds to every 3 seconds

Exploding mills deal 50% more damage (e.g. on Level 1: 26 -> 39 and on Level 3: 91 -> 136.5)

The wind spirit upgrade blocks significantly more arrows on the lower mill levels than before and also has a new bonus effect: the mill and its surrounding fields receive the "armored against ranged" tag which makes them take reduced damage from all ranged attacks.

Weapons:

- Spear: Deals -10% damage against all enemies except fast enemies. For fast enemies the damage is adjusted by an equal amount in the opposite direction (+10%). This should help make the spear more situational.

Bow & Dagger: Auto-attack fire-rate increased by +5%. The maximum cooldown time of the stab is lowered from 7.5 to 6. The damage against flying enemies is increased by +20% and the range against flying enemies by +25%. All in all pretty heavy buffs! While we intentionally want to make sure bow and dagger stay a bit more on the weaker side of things (as it is the first weapon you get), we also want to make sure it doesn't fall too far behind and keeps some situational use.

Enemy Units:

- The weapon of the weakling has been changed to a club so it is now easier to visually distinguish from the melee enemy.

Bug Fixes:

- Next wave info in the pause menu always shows the correct enemies during the night as well.