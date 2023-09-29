 Skip to content

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 29 September 2023

Slightly improved localization issues in English Fixed several bugs

Build 12315796

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a large amount of localized English text
I made a mistake about something before
When reading files, reading something that should not be read can cause some problems
Now fixed
The pathfinding grid of AI is still the same problem that cannot be detected during testing, and packaging is the only way to detect it
After packaging, it should be tested now and there should be no problem
Optimized playability in some places

