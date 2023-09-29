 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 29 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 29, 2023, at 19：08)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

  • The controller icon for the pause button during puzzles now changes according to key bindings.
  • The button for deleting save data has been officially implemented in the options menu and removed from the title screen.
  • The mechanism for displaying key help has been improved.
  • Optimization for Steam Deck compatibility has been carried out.
  • Interactive tutorials now work with button inputs.

I have also made the following fixes:

  • I have applied localization fixes received from users.
  • I have made minor graphic adjustments.

