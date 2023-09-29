Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 29, 2023, at 19：08)

I have made the following updates:
- The controller icon for the pause button during puzzles now changes according to key bindings.
- The button for deleting save data has been officially implemented in the options menu and removed from the title screen.
- The mechanism for displaying key help has been improved.
- Optimization for Steam Deck compatibility has been carried out.
- Interactive tutorials now work with button inputs.
I have also made the following fixes:
- I have applied localization fixes received from users.
- I have made minor graphic adjustments.
Changed files in this update