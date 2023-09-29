 Skip to content

Exophobia update for 29 September 2023

Exophobia at Realms Deep 2023!

29 September 2023

Hey everyone, Realms Deep is back in 2023! This time going beyond retro FPS and showcasing a spetacular selection of badass looking games!
Don't miss out on the sales and the livestream event, happening this weekend: https://www.realmsdeep.game/

Even though Exophobia will not be part of the livestream showcase, the folks at the Realms Deep team were kind enough to include past participants in their Steam page, that's why you see that cool looking banner on the Steam page!
Check out all the games here: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/realmsdeep2023

Enjoy the show!
Zarc

