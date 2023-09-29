 Skip to content

An Ankou update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix V0.3.1b

Hotfix V0.3.1b

Your usual post release patch with...

  • Korrigan Merchant cost is now 50 instead of 100

  • Balance changes on the Candelabra

  • added some direct damages on both attacks of the combo

  • a reduced costs for level 1 and 2

  • The Ring of the Backpacker now heals only half an heart when lucky (too powerful otherwise with Crits)

  • Crits have now a base of 1% chance to happen instead of 2%

  • Fixed a display issue with Spirit Blessing

  • Fixed a visual bug with the book of prayer when dropped while a circle is active

  • Change the name and description of the Spirit Oil, it's now Burning Coating.

  • Added some missing loc to german and chinese.

