Hotfix V0.3.1b

Your usual post release patch with...

Korrigan Merchant cost is now 50 instead of 100

Balance changes on the Candelabra

added some direct damages on both attacks of the combo

a reduced costs for level 1 and 2

The Ring of the Backpacker now heals only half an heart when lucky (too powerful otherwise with Crits)

Crits have now a base of 1% chance to happen instead of 2%

Fixed a display issue with Spirit Blessing

Fixed a visual bug with the book of prayer when dropped while a circle is active

Change the name and description of the Spirit Oil, it's now Burning Coating.