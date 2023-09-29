Hotfix V0.3.1b

Your usual post release patch with...
Korrigan Merchant cost is now 50 instead of 100
Balance changes on the Candelabra
added some direct damages on both attacks of the combo
a reduced costs for level 1 and 2
The Ring of the Backpacker now heals only half an heart when lucky (too powerful otherwise with Crits)
Crits have now a base of 1% chance to happen instead of 2%
Fixed a display issue with Spirit Blessing
Fixed a visual bug with the book of prayer when dropped while a circle is active
Change the name and description of the Spirit Oil, it's now Burning Coating.
Added some missing loc to german and chinese.
