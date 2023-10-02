 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 2 October 2023

Hotfix 1.16.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12315710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE: Added button to view required upgrade if another upgrade requires it to be installed first
UPDATE: Coach yard imbalance calculation will now ignore regional trains

FIX: CheckTimetableSubtask was not being done when the first upcoming train arrives
FIX: Create route subtask from Bubny to Docks in tutorial was also fulfillable by creating an opposite route which is wrong
FIX: NPR in tutorial when a subtask is loaded and tries to get research that depends on the system upgrade menu being created
FIX: No sound played and system upgrade button was not toggled when opening system upgrades from a button that is locked by an upgrade
FIX: Red upgrades where not accessible with ignore tiers option enabled
FIX: Sensors tutorials get stuck if one of the trains left the map
FIX: Shine effect in the SystemUpgradeContextPanelView when unlocking a new upgrade is not being hidden properly
FIX: Station names where overlapping buttons on sensor configuration panels
FIX: Station sign backgrounds where visible over active contracts panel sorting bar
FIX: Story illustration english text missing 'a'
FIX: System upgrade context panel could overlap menu buttons because it was too tall
FIX: WaitForDepartureSubTask was not being fulfilled in the Accept new contract chapter in tutorial

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link