Hotfix 1.16.12

UPDATE: Added button to view required upgrade if another upgrade requires it to be installed first

UPDATE: Coach yard imbalance calculation will now ignore regional trains

FIX: CheckTimetableSubtask was not being done when the first upcoming train arrives

FIX: Create route subtask from Bubny to Docks in tutorial was also fulfillable by creating an opposite route which is wrong

FIX: NPR in tutorial when a subtask is loaded and tries to get research that depends on the system upgrade menu being created

FIX: No sound played and system upgrade button was not toggled when opening system upgrades from a button that is locked by an upgrade

FIX: Red upgrades where not accessible with ignore tiers option enabled

FIX: Sensors tutorials get stuck if one of the trains left the map

FIX: Shine effect in the SystemUpgradeContextPanelView when unlocking a new upgrade is not being hidden properly

FIX: Station names where overlapping buttons on sensor configuration panels

FIX: Station sign backgrounds where visible over active contracts panel sorting bar

FIX: Story illustration english text missing 'a'

FIX: System upgrade context panel could overlap menu buttons because it was too tall

FIX: WaitForDepartureSubTask was not being fulfilled in the Accept new contract chapter in tutorial