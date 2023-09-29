New Update

Hi ,

I've just published a new biweekly update for Digs. In this update, I've added loading screen tips to help new players. (If you have any suggestions for tips, please share them with me.)

I've also decreased the barricade block count for all levels due to some issues with the "digs chance remove" barricades. They will now spawn less frequently.

Additionally, enemies will only teleport once with the portal trap, which means the portal trap has been nerfed.

The difficulty of the Extreme mode has been slightly decreased. But don't worry; you will still find plenty of challenges in later levels.

We've fixed the bugs related to the sound slider and the loud main menu theme.

The bug that caused Gem cards and some other upgrades to have no cost has also been fixed.

Expect more frequent updates in the coming weeks as we prepare for the full launch.

Keep digging!!