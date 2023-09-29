Fix the bug on third person mod where walking sound keep playing while standing still
Hell Runner update for 29 September 2023
Update 0.4.61
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2213451 Depot 2213451
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2213452 Depot 2213452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update