patch notes 29-09 bug fixes

This patch has just been focused on optimizing a lot, not a lot of content.

-Added decapitation to some of the bots - now limbs will go flying when they die

-Fixed ragdoll t-pose for player death

-added some functionality to only spawn at flags when they are being captured

-added a heal effect when healing

-reworked the way bots move around the map

-added more camera delay when moving around

-added a shield durability bar for bots that use shields, now you can see their blocked damage

-fixed player health bar not animating

-fixed a bug where respawn map wouldnt show when dying

-reduced build size

-fixed bots respawn bug and their healthbars not resetting properly

-fixed a hit bug for bots when getting hit

-player will now face the target when attacking

-added sword effect when attacking

UI

-Fixed UI bugs