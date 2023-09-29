patch notes 29-09 bug fixes

This patch has just been focused on optimizing a lot, not a lot of content.
-Added decapitation to some of the bots - now limbs will go flying when they die
-Fixed ragdoll t-pose for player death
-added some functionality to only spawn at flags when they are being captured
-added a heal effect when healing
-reworked the way bots move around the map
-added more camera delay when moving around
-added a shield durability bar for bots that use shields, now you can see their blocked damage
-fixed player health bar not animating
-fixed a bug where respawn map wouldnt show when dying
-reduced build size
-fixed bots respawn bug and their healthbars not resetting properly
-fixed a hit bug for bots when getting hit
-player will now face the target when attacking
-added sword effect when attacking
UI
-Fixed UI bugs
