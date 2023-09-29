 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Six Days in Fallujah update for 29 September 2023

Hotfix 0.2.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12314970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After Patch 0.2.1, we identified an issue causing some players to experience a black screen after loading into missions in Wargame Mode. This update addresses this issue, unblocking players so they can resume gameplay normally. We're also bringing some fixes around localization online. Thank you to the community for reporting these to us! Hotfix 0.2.1.1 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue in which players loaded into a black screen in Wargame
  • Fixed an issue in which players couldn't properly select roles in Wargame while playing in other languages

For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1548851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link