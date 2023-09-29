After Patch 0.2.1, we identified an issue causing some players to experience a black screen after loading into missions in Wargame Mode. This update addresses this issue, unblocking players so they can resume gameplay normally. We're also bringing some fixes around localization online. Thank you to the community for reporting these to us! Hotfix 0.2.1.1 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which players loaded into a black screen in Wargame

Fixed an issue in which players couldn't properly select roles in Wargame while playing in other languages

For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame