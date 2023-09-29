Multi Live Test Announcement & More

New:
- Multiplayer Live Test will run from 12th October starting 4PM UTC and last for 2 weeks. For this test some reward are real and kept (Soul, Potion, Reincarnation Point) but Premium purchase are disabled, as well as the season point boosting the main game, those will reset when it's released, which should be soon after the test are over IF there isn't a lot to rework/fix. Expect some issue, crash, and others unexpected stuff. Give us as much feedback as you can in the forum/discord or by email. The update with everything ready should be available around the 7-10th October.
- In app purchase system fully remade for mobile.
Updated:
- Expedition Loadout now display the exact Damage Pet will do including Synergy.
Fixed:
- A few minor fix.
