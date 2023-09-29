A Quick Hotfix Update!

Hey Swordsmen!

We hope your journey in the vast world of "Wandering Sword" has been exciting and full of memorable encounters. As we continually strive to make your experience even better, we're rolling out a quick hotfix to address some issues that some of you might have come across after our recent update.

Fixed a bug where the quest to find the most poisonous herb in Baiyao Valley couldn't be triggered properly.

Fixed a bug where players could repeatedly complete the Ascension Enforcement Disciple quest.

We genuinely appreciate the time you've taken to share your experiences and feedback with us, as is crucial in helping us refine Wandering Sword every step of the way.

And last but not the least, we would like to wish all of you a Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! May your days be filled with joy, adventure, and the warmth of loved ones