Toribash 5.62

New ignore list with granular blocking options

Ignore list received a proper UI as a part of Friends menu and you can now block specific users' customs from showing up without completely toggling off corresponding settings.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//6036085/8390cd93b4ffbda8b3097064bdf3861f1e601c4c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//6036085/fc1bef6568966ba12bae75151c1c600a1be45010.jpg)[/url]