Toribash 5.62 is now available!
What's new in this update:
-
New ignore list with granular blocking options
Ignore list received a proper UI as a part of Friends menu and you can now block specific users' customs from showing up without completely toggling off corresponding settings.
-
More effects settings
You can now disable everyone else's 3D items and flame particles while still keeping your own stuff displayed, disable 3D items' display for ghosts and toggle hit & comic effects off.
-
Other tweaks and fixes
- New mod mania event screen
- Queue list player dropdown menu buttons are now slightly bigger for easier controls
- Auto download missing store icons when showing rewards in Battle Pass and Mod Mania
- Tweaks to News tab for unauthenticated users
- Fixed poorly drawn spinner for some loading screens
- Fixed bug with Clans data failing to load on malformed datafile
- Fixed bug with Store obj models data failing to initialize on malformed datafile
- Fixed bug with Battle Pass info being shown in "All events" screen
- Fixed bug with brackets breaking search in Gamerules and Replays menus
- Fixed bug with no status message being displayed on replay renaming error
- Fixed bug with TC/ST balance and belt display sometimes getting stuck after switching accounts
- Fixed bug with invalid login attempt not displaying any error and closing Login screen instead (desktop only)
- Exposed ignore list related functions to Lua
Changed files in this update