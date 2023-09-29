 Skip to content

Toribash update for 29 September 2023

Toribash 5.62

What's new in this update:

  • New ignore list with granular blocking options
    Ignore list received a proper UI as a part of Friends menu and you can now block specific users' customs from showing up without completely toggling off corresponding settings.
  • More effects settings
    You can now disable everyone else's 3D items and flame particles while still keeping your own stuff displayed, disable 3D items' display for ghosts and toggle hit & comic effects off.

  • Other tweaks and fixes

    • New mod mania event screen
    • Queue list player dropdown menu buttons are now slightly bigger for easier controls
    • Auto download missing store icons when showing rewards in Battle Pass and Mod Mania
    • Tweaks to News tab for unauthenticated users
    • Fixed poorly drawn spinner for some loading screens
    • Fixed bug with Clans data failing to load on malformed datafile
    • Fixed bug with Store obj models data failing to initialize on malformed datafile
    • Fixed bug with Battle Pass info being shown in "All events" screen
    • Fixed bug with brackets breaking search in Gamerules and Replays menus
    • Fixed bug with no status message being displayed on replay renaming error
    • Fixed bug with TC/ST balance and belt display sometimes getting stuck after switching accounts
    • Fixed bug with invalid login attempt not displaying any error and closing Login screen instead (desktop only)
    • Exposed ignore list related functions to Lua

Changed files in this update

Universal Depot 248571
OSX Depot 248572
Windows Depot 248573
Linux Depot 248574
