September 29th Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Fixed the issue where the achievement for completing Level 50 difficulty within the time limit could not be achieved. Fixed the issue where entering photo mode would result in the deletion of passive skills. Fixed the problem where the probability of high-quality blessings appearing did not increase with higher difficulty levels. Significantly increased the weight of high-quality blessings, tripling their appearance rate. Rebirth talent has been changed from a one-time trigger to a 5-minute cooldown. Enhanced the effects of some gold blessings:

a. Original Rune Power changed to Independent Damage Increase.

b. Self-Restraint to Kill Enemies changed to a 70% damage increase in Independent Damage.

c. Furious Lethality now increases critical damage by 80%.

d. Bloodthirsty Werewolf now extends the cooldown of Berserker's Fury by 1 second. The Giant Bear's Fury in non-combat state no longer causes health loss. Fixed the issue where Bloodthirsty Charge couldn't correctly restore energy values.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.