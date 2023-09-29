September 29th Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Fixed the issue where the achievement for completing Level 50 difficulty within the time limit could not be achieved.
- Fixed the issue where entering photo mode would result in the deletion of passive skills.
- Fixed the problem where the probability of high-quality blessings appearing did not increase with higher difficulty levels.
- Significantly increased the weight of high-quality blessings, tripling their appearance rate.
- Rebirth talent has been changed from a one-time trigger to a 5-minute cooldown.
- Enhanced the effects of some gold blessings:
a. Original Rune Power changed to Independent Damage Increase.
b. Self-Restraint to Kill Enemies changed to a 70% damage increase in Independent Damage.
c. Furious Lethality now increases critical damage by 80%.
d. Bloodthirsty Werewolf now extends the cooldown of Berserker's Fury by 1 second.
- The Giant Bear's Fury in non-combat state no longer causes health loss.
- Fixed the issue where Bloodthirsty Charge couldn't correctly restore energy values.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update