This update aims to fix an identified bug; lagging when connecting large groups of puzzle pieces.

There should be a noticeable difference, with the puzzle piece connection being much smoother in larger puzzle sizes (400+ pieces).

I'm interested to find out if you can see an improvement with this update.

Please let me know!