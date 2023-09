0.50R1

patched a crash issue for level 13

disabled new particle systems for boss level 1 and green uber blocks on level 4 (game maker once again decided to change particle systems and the code suddenly broke upon updating game maker 2, we will be remaking effects for these bosses later on)

updated enemy pathing code

pre-updates for the next major update

0.05R2

Re-added boss room particles for uber block phases 1 and 2 on level 4.