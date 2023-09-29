 Skip to content

Monster Line of Defense update for 29 September 2023

Updated instructions on September 29th

Share · View all patches · Build 12314480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Repir role display qustion
2.optimize role operation experience
3.Boost game load speed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2373341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2378000
  • Loading history…
