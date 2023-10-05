Patch 0.217.22

A chunky set of fixes are coming your way in today's patch! We've got snap point adjustments, mini-boss fixes, UI corrections, and more! It also includes an update to dedicated servers, where you will now properly be able to use world modifiers there. See the dedicated server manual for further instructions.
Patch notes:
Fixes & improvements:
- New build piece: blue standing brazier
- Midsummer pole & Midsummer crown recipes have been disabled (it’s officially autumn!)
- World modifiers and presets can now be set to dedicated servers using parameters in the startup batfile (see manual) or using the console as an admin
- Updated dedicated server manual to include information on setting world modifiers
- Fixed modifier summary being displayed incorrectly after choosing the casual preset
- Added player list to pause menu
- Several more console commands are now available for admins: setworldpreset, resetworldkeys, setworldmodifier, players, setkey, removekey, resetkeys, listkeys (displays list on dedicated server), sleep, skiptime, restartparty and genloc (takes time - may cause disconnects).
- Added -resetmodifiers startup parameter to dedicated servers
- Added -resetknownitems non-cheat command for resetting items, recipes, and stations
- Updated Haldor music to a new extended track
- Resource scaling fixes for dragon egg, fishing pole and skeleton chest
- Disabled a hugin hint spreading disinformation about Hildir
- Haldor and Hildir dialogue lines will be displayed a bit longer to make them easier to read
- You will no longer switch between snapping points while having the console or chat open
- Building mode won’t be visible while dying when playing with the modifier that keeps equipped items
- Fixed snap points naming for hot tub, oven and removed one excess snap point for barberstation
- Changing alternative snapping mode, zooming in or pressing some gamepad buttons will cancel build piece removal to prevent unintentional behaviour
- Darkwood beam snap point naming matched with other beams
- Changed some snap points on wood gate and darkwood gate
- Black marble bench and table no longer take rain damage
- Fix crafting station only updating its extensions for the first time after the update interval has passed
- Fix off-by-one error that caused build range to be +4m larger than intended and made the build range preview inaccurate.
- You can now activate the guardian power again when using the hammer, hoe & cultivator
- Starred fenring cultist can no longer drop multiple trophies
- Fenring cultist in events can no longer spawn multiple trophies
- Increased crafting station radius should now block spawn area and stop items from despawning correctly
- Stopped some pickables from scaling above max stack with resource rate modifiers
- Fixed an issue where spear is thrown in the wrong direction
- Mobs spawned by bosses will now aggro the player even when playing with the passive mobs modifier since the boss already was aggroed
- Reduced HP on mini-bosses spawned during Hildir events by 50%
- Brenna is now more resistant against knockbacks
- Ballista updated to accept trophies from the Hildir’s Request bosses
- Fixed rare crash while respawning in an area at the same time as monster dies in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with the Elder and Moder triggering incorrectly when using player based events
- World modifier player-based raid fix: Fixed issue with boss event conditions not updating until re-logging
- Item tooltip will be displayed when hovering while dragging another item
- Fixed a bug where the item tooltip overlay could show up over compendium menu
- Replaced all texts fields to be clearer and more optimised
- Replaced all text input fields with new component to work on all platforms
- World modifier tooltip has background now
- Fixes to vegetation shader
- Added click sounds for ingame UI
- Fixed keyhint for adding a server
- Added some missing keyhints
- Player position is saved on manual save
- Clicking outside map pin input closes input field now
- Zooming on the map now closes the pin input window
Xbox:
- Added auto-run toggle to accessibility settings on Xbox
- Opening cheat console no longer hides UI
- Changing snapping doesn’t make you fly down anymore
- Chat no longer opens when opening info panel
- Opening settings for the first time no longer freezes the game
- Camera is now locked when placing a map pin
- Using a vegvisir with a controller no longer pings
- Fixed occasional Xbox crash when another player died close to the host
Changed files in this update