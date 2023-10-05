Patch 0.217.22

A chunky set of fixes are coming your way in today's patch! We've got snap point adjustments, mini-boss fixes, UI corrections, and more! It also includes an update to dedicated servers, where you will now properly be able to use world modifiers there. See the dedicated server manual for further instructions.

Patch notes:

Fixes & improvements:

New build piece: blue standing brazier

Midsummer pole & Midsummer crown recipes have been disabled (it’s officially autumn!)

World modifiers and presets can now be set to dedicated servers using parameters in the startup batfile (see manual) or using the console as an admin

Updated dedicated server manual to include information on setting world modifiers

Fixed modifier summary being displayed incorrectly after choosing the casual preset

Added player list to pause menu

Several more console commands are now available for admins: setworldpreset, resetworldkeys, setworldmodifier, players, setkey, removekey, resetkeys, listkeys (displays list on dedicated server), sleep, skiptime, restartparty and genloc (takes time - may cause disconnects).

Added -resetmodifiers startup parameter to dedicated servers

Added -resetknownitems non-cheat command for resetting items, recipes, and stations

Updated Haldor music to a new extended track

Resource scaling fixes for dragon egg, fishing pole and skeleton chest

Disabled a hugin hint spreading disinformation about Hildir

Haldor and Hildir dialogue lines will be displayed a bit longer to make them easier to read

You will no longer switch between snapping points while having the console or chat open

Building mode won’t be visible while dying when playing with the modifier that keeps equipped items

Fixed snap points naming for hot tub, oven and removed one excess snap point for barberstation

Changing alternative snapping mode, zooming in or pressing some gamepad buttons will cancel build piece removal to prevent unintentional behaviour

Darkwood beam snap point naming matched with other beams

Changed some snap points on wood gate and darkwood gate

Black marble bench and table no longer take rain damage

Fix crafting station only updating its extensions for the first time after the update interval has passed

Fix off-by-one error that caused build range to be +4m larger than intended and made the build range preview inaccurate.

You can now activate the guardian power again when using the hammer, hoe & cultivator

Starred fenring cultist can no longer drop multiple trophies

Fenring cultist in events can no longer spawn multiple trophies

Increased crafting station radius should now block spawn area and stop items from despawning correctly

Stopped some pickables from scaling above max stack with resource rate modifiers

Fixed an issue where spear is thrown in the wrong direction

Mobs spawned by bosses will now aggro the player even when playing with the passive mobs modifier since the boss already was aggroed

Reduced HP on mini-bosses spawned during Hildir events by 50%

Brenna is now more resistant against knockbacks

Ballista updated to accept trophies from the Hildir’s Request bosses

Fixed rare crash while respawning in an area at the same time as monster dies in multiplayer

Fixed issue with the Elder and Moder triggering incorrectly when using player based events

World modifier player-based raid fix: Fixed issue with boss event conditions not updating until re-logging

Item tooltip will be displayed when hovering while dragging another item

Fixed a bug where the item tooltip overlay could show up over compendium menu

Replaced all texts fields to be clearer and more optimised

Replaced all text input fields with new component to work on all platforms

World modifier tooltip has background now

Fixes to vegetation shader

Added click sounds for ingame UI

Fixed keyhint for adding a server

Added some missing keyhints

Player position is saved on manual save

Clicking outside map pin input closes input field now

Zooming on the map now closes the pin input window

Xbox: