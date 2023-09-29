 Skip to content

Farm Empire update for 29 September 2023

Halloween Empire

Build 12314137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The annual Halloween empire is now available on the world map. Have fun harvesting pumpkins, and watch out for the scary creatures.

