Server is now open | PATCH 15.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

Fixing the issue of Tutorial Mode

Known Issue

Players can check for bugs and issues that the development team is aware of and currently working to fix. Click Here

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.