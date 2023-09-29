Server is now open | PATCH 15.1

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team
The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied
- Fixing the issue of Tutorial Mode
Known Issue
- Players can check for bugs and issues that the development team is aware of and currently working to fix. Click Here
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
Changed depots in test branch