 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Home Sweet Home : Online update for 29 September 2023

Server is now open | PATCH 15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12314049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

  • Fixing the issue of Tutorial Mode

Known Issue

  • Players can check for bugs and issues that the development team is aware of and currently working to fix. Click Here

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12314049
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2334221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link