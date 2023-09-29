Dev Update #32: Build 20 (More UI Updates)

Hey guys,

Here is another round of UI and QoL updates. There will be another update towards the end of this year which if all goes well, will add some major UI features.

Change Notes:

Organised Chaos (Tactics), whilst previously a bug where the 60% hit chance cap was applied to Wild Strike as well when it should have only been applied to Quick Shot on adjacent tiles, after further testing I have decided to leave it as it is and I have updated the tooltips to correctly reflect the changes.

You can now end the current phase during combat with [Enter].

Added map orientation NSEW markers to every single map exit.

Added an option in "taverns" that allows you to spend 10000 crowns to increase the Affinity of all havens by +5% (not possible in Quick Interactions).

Added an option in "taverns and the player camp" that allows you to sleep until the next day (5h).

Fixed the bug where the hit chance % box would not appear in certain scenarios during combat.

Added "level up" icon in appropriate menus.

Added "injured" icon in appropriate menus.

Added "repair helmet" icon in appropriate menus. In the smithy, it will be easier to tell who needs equipment repaired.

Added "repair armour" icon in appropriate menus. In the smithy, it will be easier to tell who needs equipment repaired.