Grey Area update for 29 September 2023

Update Version 1.0.4

Our next update is here! Just some small quality of life changes this time.

  • An icon now appears every time the game has saved, and the pause menu now tells you when your last save was when selecting 'Main Menu'
  • A few small visual changes to the final boss to make things easier to read
  • The chase scene at the end of chapter 3 has been altered slightly to adjust difficulty
  • The second boss fight has been altered to better telegraph certain attacks and reduce random bombardment
  • Camera adjustments made to final level of Chapter 4
  • Fixed issue where jumping on first frame of touching ground wouldn't replenish dive

Future updates are planned to include:

  • Control rebinding

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!

