Update Version 1.0.4

Our next update is here! Just some small quality of life changes this time.
- An icon now appears every time the game has saved, and the pause menu now tells you when your last save was when selecting 'Main Menu'
- A few small visual changes to the final boss to make things easier to read
- The chase scene at the end of chapter 3 has been altered slightly to adjust difficulty
- The second boss fight has been altered to better telegraph certain attacks and reduce random bombardment
- Camera adjustments made to final level of Chapter 4
- Fixed issue where jumping on first frame of touching ground wouldn't replenish dive
Future updates are planned to include:
- Control rebinding
Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!
Changed files in this update