Update Version 1.0.4

Build 12313848 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 05:09:13 UTC

Our next update is here! Just some small quality of life changes this time.

An icon now appears every time the game has saved, and the pause menu now tells you when your last save was when selecting 'Main Menu'

A few small visual changes to the final boss to make things easier to read

The chase scene at the end of chapter 3 has been altered slightly to adjust difficulty

The second boss fight has been altered to better telegraph certain attacks and reduce random bombardment

Camera adjustments made to final level of Chapter 4

Fixed issue where jumping on first frame of touching ground wouldn't replenish dive

Future updates are planned to include:

Control rebinding

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!