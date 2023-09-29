Patch 12 - New cave, Pick axe, solafite mining, new buildables and more

Hey everyone,

This patch adds a new cave that contains a pick axe. The pick axe can be used to mine the Solafite mineral found in caves. This material can be used with one of the new buildable structures we’ve added.

We also added the second ??? item, implemented some more A.I. improvements including allowing cannibals to call out for help, and added more reactions and emotes to Virginia and Kelvin. Along with this there are a bunch of other fixes and improvements for the full list check below.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

Added pick axe

You can now mine the Solafite mineral found in caves

Added new cave

Added second ??? item

Added 2 new findable book items allowing you to build two new structures

New upgrade system for weapons

New hanging cross, gore props and cave roots added to cave A and cave F

Added hanging skeletons to some trees in world

Added Ranged aiming sensitivity option

Cannibal leaders or village guards once alerted to player can now call for quick backup from others in area

Implemented more Robby emotes : Nod, Thumbs up, Confused, Shake Head, Hit Head, No, Happy, Sad (If player quickly nods at Robby he will nod back)

Implemented more Virginia emote actions : Laugh, Nod, Shake Head, Happy, Confused, No, Sad

Improvements

Animal heads now can be hit with golf putter

Virginia will now laugh if she sees an animal hit a spring trap or a full health Kelvin get hit with a small rock

Kelvin will now react to animal heads

Improved look of volumetric light from sun and work lights

You can now carry up to 3 Turtle Shells

Spawn location for skinned animal heads will now be at head of the body

Burning player, torch, molotov and spreading fire now react to sprinklers

Improved sprinkler performance in bunkers

Sprinklers will clean blood off player and held weapons

Improved positioning of free wires extremities when placing on beams and pillars

Electric wires can now be placed on three quarter high pillars

Moved ramps placement arrow up slightly so that it is easier to see when targeting from the bottom of the ramp

Player no longer slides when standing on ramps

Placing planks on ramps is now easier to target when standing close to it

Physics collider cleanup and optimization on a few Items

Various environment fixes

Food Bunker tree base collisions synced in multiplayer so AI interact with them

Lighting transition improved in food bunker water

Improvements to driftwood physics

Some optimizations to characters and AI update

Kelvin Finish Structure order will no longer stop after one structure, will now finish everything he can before completing order

Balance

Creepies are more resistant to bullets and have slightly increased general health

Puffies when high health won't get dismembered

Add a 2 second hit react cooldown to lower stun lock on Puffies

Fingers and Twins now have more aggressive behavior

Reduced max late-game outside creepy count by 20%

Reduce the likelihood of creepies taking over populated villages

Spear melee stab damage reduced 15->10

Fixes

Fixed Frank sometimes trying to do revenge attack on himself after lighting himself on fire

Player can no longer be killed during any cutscenes

Fixed missing spittle in bunker entertainment

Fixed small rock not spawning when digging

Fixed some issues with Sluggy sound in cave C

Fixed light bulb getting visually culled too early

Fixed supported screw structure getting destroyed when adding a strut to a beam

Fixed sharpening a defensive wall log playing audio of player swinging his weapon

Fixed corner ramp beam on ground placement able to place against off grid structures which would typically create degenerate corner ramps

Fixed placing strut underneath leveled beam unlinking the forward support in some case

Fixed placing strut underneath leveled beam inverting the beam visually sometimes

Fixed pressing shift while placing stick or rock path leaving player in a broken state

Fixed lifting beams causing the renderer rotation to pop after lifting it

Fixed case where beams supporting a concave corner ramp beam would block placement of floors on the wrong side of the beam

Fixed case where placing a strut under a leaning beam wasn't possible

Fixed issue when placing walls over floors that would break floor linking with its support beam

Fixed own shadow leaking slightly on wall and pillar logs

Fixed issues with grass and leaves from the fake ground covering up some items in the inventory

??? pieces will no longer respawn if the player already collected them

Added missing equip UI to wire in inventory

Fixed bug where other players would stash items when networked player triggered Puffton cutscene

Fixed missing knife in tree crash cutscene

Fix for molotov smoke alpha clipping

Fixed Armsy sometimes not setting off traps

Fixed Greg's carried effigy type not matching on clients

Fixed floating spittle sometimes appearing on destroyed huts

Fixed bullets fired from ultra close range sometimes going through the enemy

Fixed issue with player block and parry where hits got through during animation transitions

Fixed player held severed head scare not working properly when done by clients

Audio