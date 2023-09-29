 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 29 September 2023

Club Crazy DLC & Table Editor Content

Club Crazy DLC:

Out Now!

 https://store.steampowered.com/app/2385270/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Club_Crazy/?beta=0

Main Game:

Charming Chopper Table:

  • Multi-Ball has been reduced to two balls from three.
  • The Multi-Ball entrance raceway angle has been slightly adjusted, this allows for better flow on the table and less ball outages.

 
 

Table Editor:

8 New DMD/LCD Animations!

  • These can be used for raceways & missions/trials.
  • These will also be used on future tables in the game.
  • Boomerang, Down & Up, From the Left, In and Out, Raining Paws, Raining Paws 2, Rising Sun, Scaling Spinners, Shuriken

 

Mechanics:

  • Added the multi-directional flippers from the Wonky Workplace DLC

 

Themes:

  • Added workplace themes from Wonky Workplace DLC
  • Added Night Club themes from Club Crazy DLC
  • Themes for both Standard and Wide body tables
  • These are only available to those who bought the respective DLC packs.

 

To Do List:

  •  LEDs tied to missions. This is currently a WIP. I will not roll it out until it is fully operational.
  • Steam Workshop.
  • Continued Documentation.

