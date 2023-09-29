Club Crazy DLC & Table Editor Content

Club Crazy DLC:
Out Now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2385270/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Club_Crazy/?beta=0
Main Game:
Charming Chopper Table:
- Multi-Ball has been reduced to two balls from three.
- The Multi-Ball entrance raceway angle has been slightly adjusted, this allows for better flow on the table and less ball outages.
Table Editor:
8 New DMD/LCD Animations!
- These can be used for raceways & missions/trials.
- These will also be used on future tables in the game.
- Boomerang, Down & Up, From the Left, In and Out, Raining Paws, Raining Paws 2, Rising Sun, Scaling Spinners, Shuriken
Mechanics:
- Added the multi-directional flippers from the Wonky Workplace DLC
Themes:
- Added workplace themes from Wonky Workplace DLC
- Added Night Club themes from Club Crazy DLC
- Themes for both Standard and Wide body tables
- These are only available to those who bought the respective DLC packs.
To Do List:
- LEDs tied to missions. This is currently a WIP. I will not roll it out until it is fully operational.
- Steam Workshop.
- Continued Documentation.
