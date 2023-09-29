EVENTS AT UNITY FARM - EARLY ACCESS - PATCH 1.1

PATCH 1.1 NOTES:
- Fixed Barn door interaction and audio triggers.
- Fixed Barn Outpost health.
- Fixed Ranged Spider Projectile audio volume.
- Fixed double Ruth VO 355 trigger.
- Fixed Ranged Spider not considering props for shooting.
- Fixed Early Access menu moving with head.
- Fixed Combo Spell artifacts and Electric Spell charging.
- Fixed LOS straw projectiles not clearing on death.
- Fixed Risen Brute slide occasionally on swipe.
- Updated LOS opening cinematic.
- Westtown scene navmesh bake: most stuck enemies fixed.
- Moved Shop Tutorial and added POI when open.
- Implemented Thank You Message in Horde Mode.
