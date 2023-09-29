 Skip to content

The Events at Unity Farm update for 29 September 2023

EVENTS AT UNITY FARM - EARLY ACCESS - PATCH 1.1

PATCH 1.1 NOTES:

  • Fixed Barn door interaction and audio triggers.
  • Fixed Barn Outpost health.
  • Fixed Ranged Spider Projectile audio volume.
  • Fixed double Ruth VO 355 trigger.
  • Fixed Ranged Spider not considering props for shooting.
  • Fixed Early Access menu moving with head.
  • Fixed Combo Spell artifacts and Electric Spell charging.
  • Fixed LOS straw projectiles not clearing on death.
  • Fixed Risen Brute slide occasionally on swipe.
  • Updated LOS opening cinematic.
  • Westtown scene navmesh bake: most stuck enemies fixed.
  • Moved Shop Tutorial and added POI when open.
  • Implemented Thank You Message in Horde Mode.

