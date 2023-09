🎯 Update 2.6: Adjusted and Fixed Achievements 🎯

๐ŸŒˆ What's New?!

๐ŸŽฃ Corrected a bug that affected the progression of the Fishing Skill.

๐ŸŒณ Walking Stumps now drop Hardwood Logs, not regular Logs.

๐Ÿ„๐Ÿ’ƒ Fixed a visual glitch where the player's body disappeared when riding a cow while wearing a dress.

๐Ÿฅš The price of Mayonnaise has been revised.

๐Ÿ„ Corrected an issue with the Calf's passive animation not displaying.

๐Ÿ”„ Resolved a bug causing duplicate animals upon saving and loading.

๐Ÿ† Corrected issues with the following Achievements:

๐ŸŽ Gift Whisperer

โค๏ธ Heart Cultivator

๐Ÿ’Œ Loads of Affection

๐ŸŽฃ Snagged (for catching your first fish)

๐ŸŽฎ Win All Arcade Games

๐Ÿฃ Resolved a bug where every calf born and every chick hatched were consistently female.

๐Ÿ”ฅ "Notorious Pyromaniac" achievement has been adjusted.

๐Ÿ“ˆ "First in Class" achievement criteria changed to reaching level 10 in 5 different skills.

๐Ÿณ Reworked Cooking Recipe Achievements to make them easier to achieve.

๐Ÿšฃโ€โ™‚๏ธ The "Bigger Boat" Achievement now requires catching 1,000 fish instead of 5,000.

๐Ÿšš Shipping fruits, berries, and crops

๐Ÿ—ก๏ธ Killing a certain number of enemies

๐ŸŽฃ Catching fish

๐Ÿƒ Completing card quests

๐Ÿ“ฆ Finding treasure chests

โœ”๏ธ Various other achievements have been adjusted to be more balanced and attainable.

๐Ÿš€ To Our Incredible Community ๐Ÿš€

๐ŸŒŸ You are truly the heartbeat of this game and the most awesome fun group of gamers we could ever dream of having by our side. Every uplifting story, piece of feedback, and shared love for the game brings warmth to our hearts. Let's continue to make Cornucopia better everyday! ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŽฎ Together, we are unstoppable. ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿค

Lots of love,

David

Join the discord community: https://discord.gg/cornucopia