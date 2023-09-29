🎯 Update 2.6: Adjusted and Fixed Achievements 🎯

🌈 What's New?!

🎣 Corrected a bug that affected the progression of the Fishing Skill.

🌳 Walking Stumps now drop Hardwood Logs, not regular Logs.

🐄💃 Fixed a visual glitch where the player's body disappeared when riding a cow while wearing a dress.

🥚 The price of Mayonnaise has been revised.

🐄 Corrected an issue with the Calf's passive animation not displaying.

🔄 Resolved a bug causing duplicate animals upon saving and loading.

🏆 Corrected issues with the following Achievements:

🎁 Gift Whisperer

❤️ Heart Cultivator

💌 Loads of Affection

🎣 Snagged (for catching your first fish)

🎮 Win All Arcade Games

🐣 Resolved a bug where every calf born and every chick hatched were consistently female.

🔥 "Notorious Pyromaniac" achievement has been adjusted.

📈 "First in Class" achievement criteria changed to reaching level 10 in 5 different skills.

🍳 Reworked Cooking Recipe Achievements to make them easier to achieve.

🚣‍♂️ The "Bigger Boat" Achievement now requires catching 1,000 fish instead of 5,000.

🚚 Shipping fruits, berries, and crops

🗡️ Killing a certain number of enemies

🎣 Catching fish

🃏 Completing card quests

📦 Finding treasure chests

✔️ Various other achievements have been adjusted to be more balanced and attainable.

🚀 To Our Incredible Community 🚀

🌟 You are truly the heartbeat of this game and the most awesome fun group of gamers we could ever dream of having by our side. Every uplifting story, piece of feedback, and shared love for the game brings warmth to our hearts. Let's continue to make Cornucopia better everyday! 💖🎮 Together, we are unstoppable. 🌍🤝

Lots of love,

David

Join the discord community: https://discord.gg/cornucopia