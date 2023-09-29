v1.0.0.7 Demo & Full Fixes and small updates

Handful of small fixes and updates.
- Censoring sexually explicit content now hides the penis on the cafe chalkboard.
- Censoring sexually explicit content hides the nude CG at the start of Sebastian's route for streamers of the demo.
- Set music and sound default for new games with no save files to 70%.
- Supporter screen updated
- DEMO: Fixed crash on opening the settings screen and on chapter ends
- Updated Twitter icon on contact screen XD
- Backend stuff for future Alexander route setup prep.
Changed files in this update