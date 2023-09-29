 Skip to content

Particles of Reality update for 29 September 2023

v1.0.0.7 Demo & Full Fixes and small updates

Build 12313424

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Handful of small fixes and updates.

  • Censoring sexually explicit content now hides the penis on the cafe chalkboard.
  • Censoring sexually explicit content hides the nude CG at the start of Sebastian's route for streamers of the demo.
  • Set music and sound default for new games with no save files to 70%.
  • Supporter screen updated
  • DEMO: Fixed crash on opening the settings screen and on chapter ends
  • Updated Twitter icon on contact screen XD
  • Backend stuff for future Alexander route setup prep.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2128071
  • Loading history…
