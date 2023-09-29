Cavity Busters Update 36 patch 3 and 4

Hey all! I forgot to add patch notes to the previous update so this is a combination of patch notes for patch 3 and 4. Mainly more balance for the new gummy.
- fixed a few bugs related to swapping characters
- fixed a bug where tuumor upgrades would be given to shmup gummy when restarting a run
- shmupy gummy starts with higher stats but upgrades are less powerful
- small chance for shmupy upgrades to be extra powerful
- the combo for shumpy gummy will now act as an experience bar that awards upgrades when full
- fixed a bug where the cursor would be invisible (hopefully)
- Jerk bosses phases have just smidge more hp
- lowered Singe enemies hp a hair
- added small animation to shmupy gummy
- changed the bullet sprite for shmupy gummy
There's probably more but I forgot to jot them down :P Anyway, enjoy!
