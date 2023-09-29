Cavity Busters Update 36 patch 3 and 4

Hey all! I forgot to add patch notes to the previous update so this is a combination of patch notes for patch 3 and 4. Mainly more balance for the new gummy.

fixed a few bugs related to swapping characters

fixed a bug where tuumor upgrades would be given to shmup gummy when restarting a run

shmupy gummy starts with higher stats but upgrades are less powerful

small chance for shmupy upgrades to be extra powerful

the combo for shumpy gummy will now act as an experience bar that awards upgrades when full

fixed a bug where the cursor would be invisible (hopefully)

Jerk bosses phases have just smidge more hp

lowered Singe enemies hp a hair

added small animation to shmupy gummy

changed the bullet sprite for shmupy gummy

There's probably more but I forgot to jot them down :P Anyway, enjoy!