Hotfix 0.6.0.2

Hotfix v0.6.0.2
Bug Fixes
* Gameplay
- Fixed bug where laser weapons could not damage exploding barrels
- Fixed visual effect issue with Juggernaut's Overcharge skill
* Lockjaw Prison Mining and Cellblocks
- Fixed a navigation error that prevented enemies from moving in the second half of the level
- Fixed bug where waypoint would not disappear on the second console in the Mining Zone
* Titus Queen's Nest
- Fixed a strange bug where the player was able to enter the wall in the Nesting Corridor before entering the boss arena or after a respawn
* Holochamber
- Fixed Extinction Dungeon console sound effects volume
Changed files in this update