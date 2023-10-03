 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solar Purge update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 0.6.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12313314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.6.0.2

Bug Fixes

* Gameplay

  • Fixed bug where laser weapons could not damage exploding barrels
  • Fixed visual effect issue with Juggernaut's Overcharge skill

* Lockjaw Prison Mining and Cellblocks

  • Fixed a navigation error that prevented enemies from moving in the second half of the level
  • Fixed bug where waypoint would not disappear on the second console in the Mining Zone

* Titus Queen's Nest

  • Fixed a strange bug where the player was able to enter the wall in the Nesting Corridor before entering the boss arena or after a respawn

* Holochamber

  • Fixed Extinction Dungeon console sound effects volume

Changed files in this update

Solar Purge Content Depot 931451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link