1.15.3 live on Beta branch

Add an option to export the project as a portable zip file.
- All attached files will be copied to the project
src/subfolder
- File reference is converted to a relative path.
Add preference option to clear temp folder on close program.
Interface
- Increase coverage of localizable texts.
- [noparse][Notification] Shell execution now shows up in the notification.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Range value shows only one textbox when the value is linked.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview] Grid now uses vec2 for width and height.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Code editor] Autocomplete can now be applied with enter key and mouse click.[/noparse]
Node
- Add support for custom nodes.
- New interpret number node for converting an array of numbers into surface.
- New execute shell node.
- Related node suggestion now defined externally with .json file and can be extended by adding a new file in
localappdata/PixelComposer/Nodes/Related
- Rename "node" category to "misc"
- [noparse][Image GIF] Add option to output as array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image Array] Now reuse the surface in each frame instead of re-creating a new one.[/noparse]
- [noparse][L System] Add random seed property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][L System] Improve generation performance.[/noparse]
- [noparse][L System] Add max rule length limit as an attribute.[/noparse]
- [noparse][L System] Add a warning when the generated rule is longer than the limit.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Export] Add zero padding for the array index.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Animation speed, gravity, and wiggle can now be random range.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Add bounce ground friction property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Fluid > Add Fluid] Add velocity-related properties.[/noparse]
Bug
- Fix project always prompt save dialog.
- [noparse][Globalvar] Fix slider ignoring range and step value.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Globalvar] Fix error on vec2 range datatype.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Preview] Fix the right and bottom-most grid lines not rendering.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph] Fix crashes when dropping a file from asset to image node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Node Export] Fix error on open.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Processing nodes] Fix static node flush the output surface every frame.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Nodes now keep a cache of all active particle surfaces to prevent particle flashing due to flushed surface.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Fix array surface causes the particle to not render.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Export] Fix preview extension does not reflect the selected extension.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Fix error when using "direct data" distribution mode.[/noparse]
