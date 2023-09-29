 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Table Ball update for 29 September 2023

Table Ball 2.2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12313277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Table Ball 2.2.0.0

Hi all,
This was meant to be uploaded last week, but I went away and then got COVID (I mean I still have COVID, but at least now I feel well enough to work)...

This is the second-last update to Table Ball. The next update will be the last.

As always please report bugs to our Discord Server

Changelog

Additions

Continuous Game Mode

  • Allows you to "save" the game

    • Currently only saves the score, in the future the game will save the position of each ingame item, settings and other stuff

Changes

Started remaking the UI again
  • The old UI was very... stupid...
  • It also used a lot of Unity-Store assets
  • We decided to remake it again using our own assets.
  • Not all UI elements have been updated yet. A list of what needs to be done can be seen on our Trello Page
Updated Cheats Handler

  • Added a few new cheats

  • The achievement.free.unlock cheat now works on all scenes where cheats can be used, even when cheats are enabled

  • Cheats now disable Steam stats and the money system.

    • However the achievements, steam stats and money system are reenabled when you exit the scene.
Remade the entire achievement system
  • Achievements are now disabled on levels where cheats are used
  • Added a few different achievements
Updated the powerup system
  • Increased the chance for a powerup to spawn from 10% to 30%
  • HOPEFULLY fixed the bug preventing the speed boost powerup from spawning
Misc Changes
  • Started making the game completely DRM-Free
  • Remade the REDACTED Easter Egg - Still Unfinished
  • Removed all content toggles
  • Added text to the Survival Game Mode to explain what it's for
  • Fixed many issues in the Survival Mode
  • Updated to a newer Unity LTS version (2022.3.5f1)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094091 Depot 2094091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094092 Depot 2094092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094093 Depot 2094093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link