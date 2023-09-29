Patch 1.039

Changelog:

Realm of the rogue - Now resets the style points between each floor.

Input - Default double tap/hold timer has been reduced from 0.75 to 0.65. This should just make it feel less "sticky" for newcomers. (This doesn't affect existing players, you can change it yourself in the input settings, fyi.)

Input settings - added stick distance reset customization option, for the game to reset gamepad input direction (default was 0.3, now default is 0.6f), higher - quicker resets.

Input settings - fixed inability to select the sliders for Double Tap/ Double Stick flip power on the gamepad.

Input settings - Clarified the setting information about double taps/move hold timer to make it more understandable.

Input settings - Removed text overlap.

Claws - Shred It - Now gains a small amount of style points repeatedly instead of stopping after first few hits. (Best used against multiple enemies.)

Sinner - Added additional particles and an additional hitbox.

Post-Game - Added a small clarification about coming back tomorrow.