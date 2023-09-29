Table Ball 2.2.0.0
Hi all,
This was meant to be uploaded last week, but I went away and then got COVID (I mean I still have COVID, but at least now I feel well enough to work)...
As always please report bugs to our Discord Server
Changelog
Additions
Continuous Game Mode
-
Allows you to "save" the game
- Currently only saves the score, in the future the game will save the position of each ingame item, settings and other stuff
Changes
Started remaking the UI again
- The old UI was very... stupid...
- It also used a lot of Unity-Store assets
- We decided to remake it again using our own assets.
- Not all UI elements have been updated yet. A list of what needs to be done can be seen on our Trello Page
Updated Cheats Handler
-
Added a few new cheats
-
The achievement.free.unlock cheat now works on all scenes where cheats can be used, even when cheats are enabled
-
Cheats now disable Steam stats and the money system.
- However the achievements, steam stats and money system are reenabled when you exit the scene.
Remade the entire achievement system
- Achievements are now disabled on levels where cheats are used
- Added a few different achievements
Updated the powerup system
- Increased the chance for a powerup to spawn from 10% to 30%
- HOPEFULLY fixed the bug preventing the speed boost powerup from spawning
Misc Changes
- Started making the game completely DRM-Free
- Remade the REDACTED Easter Egg - Still Unfinished
- Removed all content toggles
- Added text to the Survival Game Mode to explain what it's for
- Fixed many issues in the Survival Mode
- Updated to a newer Unity LTS version (2022.3.5f1)
