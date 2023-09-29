Share · View all patches · Build 12313136 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 03:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Table Ball 2.2.0.0

Hi all,

This was meant to be uploaded last week, but I went away and then got COVID (I mean I still have COVID, but at least now I feel well enough to work)...

Changelog

Additions

Continuous Game Mode

Allows you to "save" the game Currently only saves the score, in the future the game will save the position of each ingame item, settings and other stuff



Changes

Started remaking the UI again

The old UI was very... stupid...

It also used a lot of Unity-Store assets

We decided to remake it again using our own assets.

Not all UI elements have been updated yet. A list of what needs to be done can be seen on our Trello Page

Added a few new cheats

The achievement.free.unlock cheat now works on all scenes where cheats can be used, even when cheats are enabled

Cheats now disable Steam stats and the money system. However the achievements, steam stats and money system are reenabled when you exit the scene.



Remade the entire achievement system

Achievements are now disabled on levels where cheats are used

Added a few different achievements

Increased the chance for a powerup to spawn from 10% to 30%

HOPEFULLY fixed the bug preventing the speed boost powerup from spawning

Misc Changes