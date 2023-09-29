September 28 Update

Misc:

-Added a camera shake intensity slider to the settings menu (which is in the pause menu);

-Tanks now smoke and burn when badly damaged, like cars in the game do;

-Player driven tanks now sink in the ocean;

-Added tank tread sounds to tanks when the player is driving them;

-Added driveable tanks to 3 of the military outposts;

-Made a new material for the rock platforms from the tutorial island, which were completely flat;

Bug and Mistake Fixes:

-Enemy homing missiles not exploding when colliding with player driven vehicles;

-Tank driving inputs not being able to be remapped;

-Some tanks being lit incorrectly, looking much darker than intended;

-Player hair visible when inside a tank, and player driven tank being lit incorrectly;

-Player footsteps playing after pausing and then unpausing the game while driving a tank;

-New cave dungeon not counting towards the completion of the cave dungeons Steam achievement;

-My arena system breaks if the player beats a difficulty and then attempts to play the same difficulty again in the same session. I addressed this issue by preventing the player from attempting to play the same difficulty after they've beaten it during the same session. However, if you return to the main menu and reload the game, you'll be able to play the same difficulty again;