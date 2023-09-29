[Nightly] Update v0.8.4950a

Fixed regression bug in ConfigLan when resetting rentals, causing an incorrect restoration and potentially causing crashes when trying to interact with other networks from any computer.

Fixed bug in Single Player mode when obtaining an FTP shell, causing the terminal to stop responding.

Fixed bug that caused mission NPC emails to not generate under certain circumstances, also preventing the use of social engineering.

Fixed regression bug that could cause a crash when accessing a computer with a hidden or karma mission after performing certain actions.

Fixed issue that prevented clicking on the "source code" checkbox when purchasing exploits.

Fixed bug that could negatively affect game performance until the player connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Fixed performance issue when interacting with networks that contained hidden or karma missions.

Fixed crash when trying to use connect_ethernet while not connected to any network.

Increased initial coupons to 40 during the nightly build.

Fixed bug in connect_ethernet that caused a crash when used on an NPC computer.

Fixed bug that caused the player's computer to not be deleted from the device it was connected to after exiting the game, potentially causing duplicates.

When reactivating the ethernet card or starting the game, it correctly connects to the ISP network using the last data used instead of the forced IP and gateway addresses 192.168.0.2 and 192.168.0.1, respectively.

Fixed bug that prevented the creation of email accounts for NPCs related to a hidden or karma mission.