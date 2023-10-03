Rec Room UPDATE - the "Coming to a Beta Near You" edition

Throw Handle, now in Beta!

Set up various cross-platform throwing behaviors by using the Throw Handle. Configure the Throw Handle to set throw speed and screens animation set, and detect a throw with the On Throw event.## CV2 State Machine, now in Beta!

Manage complex states with a State Machine! This is a special circuit board with a super power: only one child State is active at any time. These are pretty different from their old CV1 ancestor, so check out the Dev Blog for more info!

New chips: State Machine, State, Go To State, State Constant, Graph Get Is ActiveNew events: State Did Enter, State Will Exit

General Improvements

Added a new Contributor room permission level between Moderator and Co-Owner.

Text chat can now be used with MakerPen ACM.

Modified the Everyone role in newly created Maker Rooms to add the #player tag by default.

Teleport players using Seated Mode can now crouch via button input.

Added List Clear chip in beta.

chip in beta. Added new Global circuits events: On Player Grabbed Object, On Player Released Object

Added new Player board event: Player Released Object

Added a new chip Rec Room Object Get Holder Player- ACM toolbar buttons are now clickable.

Bug Fixes

Fixed players being able to vote kick in rec royale

Fixed players being able to vote kick opponents in Laser Tag, Paintball, and Dodgeball.

Fixed a bug where players could wear items they did not own.

Fixed a bug that allowed ranged aim assist to work through certain types of environment objects.

Fixed an issue where "Hide HUD" setting would mess up targeting on in-world UI.

Players should not be able to walk through the wall near the bulletin board anymore.

Fixed an issue when displaying the weekly challenges page.

Fixed a bug that could cause chips inside circuit boards nested in Player Definition Boards to contribute to the chip count when duplicated for each Player Reference Board.

Taking a room cover photo now works properly in PC keyboard+mouse Advanced Creation Mode.

Taking a room cover photo or event photo now drops all previously held items to prevent undesired dual-wielding.

Fixed an issue where copying groups of chips would sometimes cause them to have weird orientations!

Fixed a bug that could cause the 'Create Circuit Board' operation to cancel after 5 seconds with larger circuit graphs.

Rec Room Studio

Added a bug reporting tool - find it under "Rec Room Studio > Report a bug...". This tool will provide the Studio team with extra logs and information to allow them to fix bugs faster.

Objects with inactive colliders when the room starts now behave as expected. When those objects are enabled, they have collision!

When opening a subroom in Studio that contains Reflection Probes and that was copied in-game, the Reflection Probe cube maps are now correctly copied in Studio, and do not need to be re-baked.

Expanded the capabilities of memory explorer:

Add a new overview page that provides a summary of memory across all platforms

Add "Misc Memory" tab that shows memory for components & other asset types

Change default sorting to sort by size

Change warnings to more visibly display in the details panel with a full message

Fix bug on causing miscalculation of the size of android cube maps

Performance improvements to reduce the amount of time needed to open the Upload & Build window.

Prevent accidental addition of components to objects in the maker pen scene that cannot have components on them.

Fixed a bug in the upload window where files were being incorrectly highlighted as too large.

Fixed a bug where RRS HUD UI would not show up.

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.