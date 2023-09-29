Changelog - Version 1.1.2

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed a game performance issue that gradually compromised performance over time in each save.

Resolved a bug where cave enemies spawned inside rocks.

Addressed the issue where prisoners couldn't pass over beams.

Solved the bug that prevented the character from taking fall damage.

Fixed the bug where barrels became owned when using a totem nearby.

Resolved the issue where it wasn't possible to eat while mounted.

Corrected the bug that prevented the addition of water storage and carpets on floating foundations.

Fixed the problem with roof placement.

**

Implementations and Optimizations:

**

Enhanced the entire ocean system, including wave breaks and fluid simulation, for a more realistic experience.

Added functions to the admin panel in settings for better game management. Found in: Pause Menu > Settings > Admin Panel.

Updated some models to more realistic versions.

Introduced floating loot boxes near seaside villages for new looting opportunities.

Increased the agility of the raft and added interaction icons for easier navigation.

Added a variety of commands available when mounting an animal for greater control.

Added the ability to flip the raft when it's capsized.

Structure names now appear above mallet actions for clearer identification.

Changed the structure repair system, now accessed through the mallet interaction menu.

Introduced invadable boats for new challenges.

Increased the piston drop rate for better accessibility.

Raised the life of prisoners, making them more resilient.

This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and optimizations to enhance the player experience. We appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy the new additions and adjustments. Keep exploring and surviving!