greetings conxers! I hope you all are having dark and spooky nights! A new update is ready for you all: the halloween update:
--Halloween Content--
the game will now check your computer's clock to see if you are playing in october!
-added a happy halloween message on the title screen while playing during october
-added a new game mode during october: "better off dead"
-added new gear in the gear tab
-minerals have a higher chance of getting extra minerals
-added new achievements
--Bug Fixes--
-fixed softlock when getting jumpscared by the quarry monster
-fixed your funeral achievement not triggering
-fixed game completion prevention when dying to another enemy during the conx boss fight
-fixed gear being visible in the radar
-added four new death methods:
"disembowled","peeled","shredded","beheaded"
-the beep booper no longer reads power while in radar
-fixed eletric sucker slugs being invisible for some reason?
-fixed level editor being invisible
-fixed game crashing in the globonomicon
-fixed night achievement being unobtainable
-fixed softlock if you sacrifice junior at the ritual site
-prevented lag by capping the max amount of enemies to 100
-fixed the cultist enemy not actually being black and white
-fixed globs not being loaded
enjoy...
