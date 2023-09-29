greetings conxers! I hope you all are having dark and spooky nights! A new update is ready for you all: the halloween update:

--Halloween Content--

the game will now check your computer's clock to see if you are playing in october!

-added a happy halloween message on the title screen while playing during october

-added a new game mode during october: "better off dead"

-added new gear in the gear tab

-minerals have a higher chance of getting extra minerals

-added new achievements

--Bug Fixes--

-fixed softlock when getting jumpscared by the quarry monster

-fixed your funeral achievement not triggering

-fixed game completion prevention when dying to another enemy during the conx boss fight

-fixed gear being visible in the radar

-added four new death methods:

"disembowled","peeled","shredded","beheaded"

-the beep booper no longer reads power while in radar

-fixed eletric sucker slugs being invisible for some reason?

-fixed level editor being invisible

-fixed game crashing in the globonomicon

-fixed night achievement being unobtainable

-fixed softlock if you sacrifice junior at the ritual site

-prevented lag by capping the max amount of enemies to 100

-fixed the cultist enemy not actually being black and white

-fixed globs not being loaded

enjoy...