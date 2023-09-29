Patch #2 Dev Build 0.902 UB

Hey Survivors,

We're thrilled to unveil our latest patch, and it's all thanks to your incredible support and feedback!

You spoke, and we listened. This time, we've cooked up some spicy quality-of-life improvements, fine-tuned the balance, and kicked pesky bugs to the curb. Journey through the apocalypse with us and keep sharing your feedback on our Discord and Steam Reviews.

Prepare to adapt, overcome, and thrive as we dive into the heart of our second patch Dev Build Version 0.902 UB

Balancing/QOL/Player Feedback

You can now swap clothing items.

You can now dismantle built items by Holding X (you get all your resources back).

Health bar will show briefly for any damaged structure.

Gamepad icons will only show if the controller is used.

Skill changes : Hoarder skill is now Deep Pockets.

: Hoarder skill is now Deep Pockets. New Skill: Stealth Speed.

Stealth Speed. New Night time enemy has been added!

Adjusted human AI timer if no encounter with player occurred.

Hitting a bush and a zombie at the same time is possible now.

Improved melee weapon durability.

Lock picking now uses A and D.

Guitar weapon added.

Guitar Emote added (Guitar equipped required) .

. Interactable fuel pumps at gas stations (empty can of fuel required).

All built structures can now be damaged by zombies.

Sleeping added for Single Player (Use via emote system to speed up time).

Car Jack loot bug fixed now spawning correctly in lockers.

Car parts durability improved and they now last longer.

Clothing durability improved and they now last longer.

Added 5 additional Weapon Slots to the buildable Weapon Crate.

Hitting Fire barrels with a vehicle will explode the barrel.

Fire arrow (cycle arrows with Y).

Fire arrow and fire torch deal fire damage and can set zeeks on fire.

More items are now stackable.

New nail spawners added to hardware stores.

Hatchet can now chop logs.

Painkillers now heal over time.

Adjusted thirst drain while hot/very hot.

Made Car Headlights more powerful.

Antique items can be found in the Antiques shop (Enjoy!).

Improvements to the map and look of some houses.

Fireplace added to another house type.

Improved damage slightly of hunting rifle and revolver.

Improved helmet falling off sound.

Added tip for vehicle flipping over to vehicle survival guide section.

New hockey masks added (more coming soon).

Balance pass for vehicle fuel economy.

New Movement option in Settings>Gameplay>PlayerRotation called “Movement” (Allows player to move freely without following the crosshair unless in combat mode made for controller but also nice with Keyboard and Mouse).

New Weapon break option in world settings (Allows all weapons to break at 0% durability apart from crowbar, if not selected the default option of improvised weapons breaking will be enabled)

You can now set Zombie Multiplier to x10 (We recommend not going over x2 unless you think your PC can handle it, we are NOT responsible for anyone's PC blowing up! )

Updated vitals UI to display colour change when vitals drop below 50%.

Fixes:

Fixed loot container not checking for respawn loot.

Fixed inventory quick slot interaction with consumables.

Fixed zombies stuck and clipping through doors.

Fixed camera shake setting not working as expected (options now are Default, soft and disabled).

Fixed slow montage when hitting bushes.

Fixed some text typos.

Fixed white trainers icon.

Fixed missing sockets from houses for adding barricades (i,e. For Sale houses).

Fixed respawning loot not respawning on loading of save.

Fixed seating positions for Campervan and Dubey Croquet.

Fixed Additional Weapon Slots showing incorrectly in APC and Camper Van.

Fixed certain items disappearing(Hose, Syringe etc)

Fixed Campervan logs showing on roof.

Fix for interacting with vehicles and getting stuck in driving animation.

Fix for being stuck in farm plots after interacting with them.

Fixed Bear Trap being destroyed on interaction.

Fixed Bear Trap damages Human AI.

Fixed getting stuck with LMB on Ores in crafting menus.

Controller fixes: unable to close crafting, repair car, move items from quick slot, take crafted item.

Added fall back check for being stuck in vaulting state.

Death screen potential fix.

Potential fix mining lag Multiplayer.

Potential fix for spawn point does not remove zombies or AI.

Potential fix for falling through the map (player gets teleported back).

Fixed stuck if hit while doing some animation.

Last but not least there are two quirks that we’re aware of and ready to tackle in the future:

Painkillers are inadvertently stacking to 5 instead of 10 - hotfix this weekend will correct this.

Caffeine Conundrum: Clicking on coffee beans can currently lock up your character. Logging out and back in fixes the state.

And if that wasn't enough—there's more! We've got an electrifying announcement shambling your way this weekend. 😱

The apocalypse continues,

HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥

