Foundations Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Update notes for Build 0.15.0

Foundations Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0.15.0

Gameplay

  • Improved navigation: Players can hold LMB and RMB at the same time to navigate both convicts and enter interactions together.
  • The intro scene now includes some additional interactions but there's no dialogue for them yet.

Dialogue

  • Fixed some issues with contextual information. For example, upon interacting with another shipment bay, the convict will remember if they already commented on a different bay like that and speak accordingly.
  • Fixed issues with convicts joining mid-interaction. For example, when trying to break the security kiosk's doors, the other convict will join the interaction and continue talking as planned. Before, the interaction would incorrectly return to the dialogue wheel.

SFX

  • Added sound effects for the chain.
  • Added missing footstep sounds.
  • Added SFX to the dialogue interface (For now it's placeholder sounds that will be replaced in the future)
  • Audio settings do not work yet.

Visuals

  • Added logos of products used to create the game to the splash screen.
  • The game now features a custom mouse cursor.
  • The build version is displayed in the bottom right corner.

Changed files in this update

